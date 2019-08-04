David TownsendNov. 22, 1951 - Aug. 2, 2019David Carroll Townsend passed away August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Grace Garden in Waco, TX.He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Townsend.David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Melinda Townsend; children: son, Taylor Townsend and wife, Shannon; daughter, Melissa Wlazlinski and husband, Andrew; son, Parsons Townsend and wife, Bethany; and daughter, Melinda Faye High and husband, Wallace; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Bart Townsend and wife, Betty, Mike Townsend, and Rick Townsend and wife, Geneva; sister, Kandy Reese and husband, Wes; aunt, Madeline Martin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

