Geraldine TownsFeb. 18, 1939 - June 8, 2019Geraldine Ann Towns, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on June 8, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the First United Methodist Church of Mart, Texas, with Pastor Amy Chambers and Pastor Cynthia Moss officiating. A private family Burial service will follow at the Mart Cemetery. Geraldine was born February 18, 1939, in Watt, Texas, to Jerome and Ethel Pavlovsky. She grew up in Mart and attended Mart schools. She married Lloyd Towns, and they left for Colorado when Lloyd joined the Air Force. While in the Air Force, they lived in Colorado, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. When Lloyd died in 1964, she moved back to Mart with her four children to be closer to family. She attended nursing school in Marlin at THS Hospital, where she received her nursing license. She was the school nurse at Mart and later worked at the clinic in Mart as well as St. Mary's and Methodist clinics in Lubbock.Geraldine was a godly lady who loved the Lord and her family. She was affectionately known as "Second Momma" or "Grandma" by all who knew and loved her. Her door was always open, and she welcomed all into her home. There was only one rule: one had to leave her home by 9:00 p.m. on a "school night". Her greatest joy was watching her children and grandchildren play or coach sports or cheer at games. She rarely missed any games and was the loudest fan in the stands. Later when Brooks and Zach were playing baseball and Rusty was coaching softball, she always brought the teams brownies after every game. The players always looked forward to Grandma's treats.She was an active member of Hewitt United Methodist Church, and loved the Methodist Church in Mart where she was present most Sunday mornings and evenings when she lived in Mart.She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Towns; daughters, Angela and Judy; and son, Michael.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donna Erwin and husband, Rusty of McGregor; daughter, Pamela of Carrollton; son, Jerry Towns and fiancée, Beth Ehlers Scott of Waco; brother, Kenneth Pavlovsky and wife, Billie, of Oklahoma City; precious grandchildren, Brooks, Zach and Nicole Erwin, Katelyn Richardson, and Jacob and Taylor Towns; and sweet great-grandson, James Russell Erwin; as well as several nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hewitt United Methodist Church, the Mart United Methodist Church or one's favorite charity.The family would like to sincerely thank Jordyn and Whitney of Texas Home Health Hospice as well as Jeanette and Nancy for their compassionate and loving care of Geraldine during her final months. The family would also like to thank Terri, Lee and Jerald, her loving neighbors, who took such wonderful care of Mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
