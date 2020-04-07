Oven Townley
June 30, 1923 - April 5, 2020
Oven Townley, age 96, of Granbury, formerly of Meridian, slipped peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Meridian Cemetery. The Rev. Bill French and the Rev. James Webb will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lawson Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Oven Townley was born June 30, 1923 in McKinney, Texas to Daniel and Riller Townley. The family moved to Bosque County when he was a young boy and he grew up around Morgan and Meridian. At the age of 17 he joined the CC Army Camp and was sent to Arizona and then later came back to Gatesville, Texas. On March 29. 1943 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. This was during the World War II era and he served overseas in Germany, France and Philippines. While in the service he survived many things and was awarded several medals. In 1946 he was discharged and he arrived back home on April 4, 1946. While he was stationed overseas in the war, a young lady name Frances Worley, wrote him faithfully. On November 9, 1946 that young lady became his bride. The Justice of Peace lived at the Bosque County Jail, so they were married in the lobby of the jail. They started their life together in Meridian as Oven worked on a ranch and at the Locker Plant. While working these jobs, he also went at night to Business School and Cabinet School. In April of 1952 he started to work for the Highway Department in Meridian, Texas and worked there for 33 years and retired in 1985.
Oven was a charter member of the Meridian United Pentecostal Church and later attended the Vine Life United Pentecostal Church in Glen Rose. He loved the Lord and church with all his heart and would help with Bible study at the Oaks Assisted facility, where he resided.
After his retirement he love to take Frances shopping. They would spend hours in Sam's and Walmart. He loved to distance travel and they enjoyed many trips to Branson.
Oven loved his children with all his heart and his grandchildren put the extra spark in his eyes. His big hands always calm all of us in every situation. He wanted the best for all of us.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jerry Townley and wife, Glenda of Cleburne, Texas; Larry Townley and wife, Barbara of Mexia, Texas; Tommy Townley and wife, Debbie of Jarrell, Texas; Jamie Aikman and husband, Carroll and Kathy Smith and husband, George from Meridian, Texas; 11 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews plus a host of friends.
Preceded in death by wife, Frances Townley; grandson, Stephen Jerome Townley; brothers, R.T. Townley and John Townley; sisters, Annie Gray and Gertrude Jones.
Memorials can be made to the United Pentecostal Church in Meridian, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the Townley family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
