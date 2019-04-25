Lewis Russell TownerOct. 24, 1969 - April 22, 2019Lewis Russell Towner passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Hoy officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Lewis was born October 24, 1969, in Houston, TX, to Larry and Georgia Towner. Lewis graduated from Connally High School in 1988 and from Texas State Technical College in 1998. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. For the past decade, Lewis has been a Systems Engineer for NICE Systems, where he was highly regarded. He loved more than anything spending time with his daughters, Courtney and Casey, always attending any school event they were involved in and helping them fix any problem they had. He also enjoyed playing the drums, caring for his beloved cat, Rosco, watching sci-fi movies and documentaries, and tinkering with any broken parts he could find.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emil and Gertrude Veselka, Sr.He is survived by his parents, Larry and Georgia; wife, Sheila Towner; daughters, Courtney Towner and Casey Towner; brothers, Roger Towner and wife, Tammy, Aaron Towner and wife, Kimberly; grandmother, Lois Towner; niece, Tiffany Flores and husband, Justin; and nephews, Christopher Towner and wife, Taylor, Triton Towner, Ashton Towner, and Creyton Towner.Pallbearers are Roger Towner, Aaron Towner, Triton Towner, Christopher Towner, Alan Deckard, Luke Davis, and Skylar Buttecali.The family would like to express gratitude to all of their friends, the Lorena Community, Baylor University and NICE Systems for their prayers and support. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
