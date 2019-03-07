Anna ToweryOctober 26, 1942 - March 3, 2019Anna (Lou) Towery, 76, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 7, 2019 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, Texas. Burial to follow at Salty Cementary. The Family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tursday, March 6, 2019.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

