Lois C. ToupsMar. 10, 1931 - June 30, 2018Lois C. Toups, 87, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Providence Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church at Badger Ranch, 2 Ritchie Rd, Woodway with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. An additional visitation time is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Lois was born, March 10, 1931, near Girard, Kansas, to Walther and Dorothea Stelzer. She attended St. John's Lutheran College in Winfield, Kansas, where she met Boyd Leftwich. They were married in 1951.In January of 1966 they moved with their four children to Waco. Boyd passed away in 1987.Lois married Randall Joseph Toups on August 14, 1979, and they were together until his passing in 2005.Lois worked for Crozier's Flowers for several years and then 26 years at Word, Inc. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was very involved in church activities, such as LWML, quilting, the handbell choir and Braille. She was also active in Pro-Life Waco. She loved her church friends and they loved her. Lois was a devoted, loving and caring mother and grandmother.Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bernard Stelzer; husbands, Boyd Leftwich and Randall Toups; granddaughters, Bethany and Tabitha; and Randall's son, Chris Toups.She is survived by sister, Pat Stelzer; brother, Elmer Stelzer; children, Carolyn (Leftwich) Swoveland, Leon Leftwich and wife, Peggy, Brad Leftwich and wife, Nora, and Barbara Wieting and husband, Ken; step-children, Danny Toups, Cindy Threlkeld and husband, John, Brad Toups and wife, Sharon, Cathy Atkinson and husband, Rod, Ronnie Toups, Sheryl Hartmann, and Jeff Toups; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.Pallbearers are Luke Wieting, Ben Wieting, Mark Wieting, Jeff Reinke, Barclay Clark and Joseph Butcher.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pro-Life Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
