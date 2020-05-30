Ismael Hector Torres
Jan. 15, 1959 - May 26, 2020
Ismael Hector Torres, 61, passed away after a strong and courageous battle with cancer. A walkthrough memorial exhibit honoring his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at the Castle Heights Events Center, 2500 Washington Avenue.
Hector was born January 15, 1959, in Menard, Texas, to Amado and Consuelo Torres. Hector worked for the City of Waco as a City Inspector. He was very proud of his Native American/Apache and Hispanic heritage and highlighted that as the co-founder of U Monthly Magazine. Through the publication he shared his love of music, art, and people in the minority community. Hector's passion for art inspired his siblings to all become artists. In the 1990s he exhibited and co-curated art shows in the Dallas area and helped create the Toltec Art Gallery. Hector was a kind and gentle soul who adored his children and grandchildren. He always thought outside of the box, loved good conversation, and read until no end to find answers to any questions he had. Hector also loved cooking, good wine, craft beer, Balcones whiskey, a good cigar, art, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his parents Amado and Consuelo Torres; children, Deana DeLeon, Mia Torres, Stephanie Keomanyvanh and husband, David, Andrew Martinez, Dathan Torres and wife, Cecelia, Serene Nelson and husband, Brandon; grandchidren, Lorenzo Torres, Elizabeth DeLeon, Harmony Rangel, Kyla Torres, Kylen Oye, Frankie DeLeon, Aiyona Torres, Logan Nelson, Jacob Torres, Joseph Torres; his siblings, Rachel Sais, Isabel Torres, Samuel Torres and wife, Kimberly, Amado Torres, Diane Torres.
