Abel M. Torres
June 25, 1958 - June 12, 2020
Abel Manuel Torres, 61, of Waco, Texas, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Andre Chapa officiating.
Abel was born on June 25, 1958, in Waco, Texas, to Victor Manuel and Frances (Garcia) Torres. He attended Waco schools and graduated from T.S.T.C. He loved being around his family and friends, and enjoyed life. Abel was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was the youngest of a family of four, one older brother, and two sisters. Abel met and married the love of his life, Dora Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony (Tony) Torres; several aunts and uncles.
Abel is survived by his loving wife; sons, Abel Ser Torres, and his children, Alexandria and Olivia; Vincent Matthew Torres and wife, Danielle, and their children, Vincent, Nicholas, Matthew, and Deja; Ruben Joe Vasquez, Jr., and his children, Jonathan Vasquez, Autumn Vasquez, Aalyssiah, Addison, Caiden, Micha, and Eden; and his two loving sisters, Cookie Torres and Candy Melendez; as well as many cousins, and friends.
Please note that all regulatory requirements, including mask usage and social distancing will be strictly observed. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home.
