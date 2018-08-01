Juanita TompkinsJan. 10, 1928 - July 30, 2018Juanita Faye (McCombs) Tompkins passed away, Monday morning, July 30, 2018, at the age of 90. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church of Waco, with Rev. Tim Jarrell officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Pipkin Center of the church.Nita was born, in Wichita, Kansas, to Vernon and Gertrude (Durant) McCombs. Except for a short time in Chicago, she and her younger brother, Lloyd, grew up in Wichita. After high school, she attended Oklahoma A&M (now OSU), where she met Jack Tompkins. They were married on March 15, 1947. At that time they decided for financial reasons that Jack would complete his studies in electrical engineering and that she would later return to school to complete her college degree in food and nutrition. Although two children along the way would complicate things, Nita did return to school and became a dietitian.Through the 1950s-1960s Jack and Nita stayed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and built a life for their family, which expanded during that time with the addition of two more children. Nita was a dietitian at OSU.In 1968, Jack was recruited to come to Waco to help with the conversion of James Connally Air Force Base to James Connally Technical Institute (later TSTI and then TSTC). Nita continued her professional career as a dietitian at Providence Hospital and West Community Hospital. She also served as a dietetic consultant for several nursing homes and smaller hospitals in Waco and surrounding communities.Nita and her family were part of the life of Austin Avenue United Methodist Church for 50 years. She was pleased to lend her professional skills to help coordinate Thanksgiving meals and Lenten luncheons at church for many years. She also served on the church's bereavement committee, helping coordinate receptions for families and friends after funerals or memorial services at the church. She cherished her long friendships with her church family and Sunday School class.In addition to her church, Nita was active in Altrusa, Beta Sigma Phi (social and service sorority) and Beaux Arts. She also enjoyed her time with her Bunko buddies at the Hewitt Florist shop.Nita's family would like readers to know that she, like so many of her generation, felt a strong sense of duty, obligation and faith to country, God, and family. She was the center of her family—the one on whom we all often relied for strength, support, love, and guidance over the years.Nita and Jack were married 65 years when he passed away in 2012.She is survived by her children, Richard, Suzi, Jane, and Darin. Also left to cherish her memory are five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as friends and extended family.For those desiring, the family suggests Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas 76701, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.