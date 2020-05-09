Billy G. Tomlinson
Oct. 31, 1937 - May 7, 2020
Billy Gene Tomlinson, a long time Lorena resident, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 7, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, at Lorena Cemetery with Pastor Heath Kirkwood officiating.
Billy was born October 31, 1937, in Atoka, OK. On June 28, 1956, Billy married Myrtle Clemmons in Waco, TX. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage and had two daughters, Connie and Linda, and one son, Rick.
Billy retired from Texas Farm Bureau and McLennan Community College. His passions were playing dominos, deer hunter, salt-water fishing, car racing, and spending time with his family. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church Lorena.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend to many.
Preceding Billy in death were his parents, Jesse and Mattie Tomlinson; brothers, Raymond Tomlinson, Ernest Tomlinson, Terry Mobbs; and sisters, Ivy Davis and Sandra Mobbs.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Myrtle Tomlinson; brothers, Harvey Tomlinson and Larry Mobbs; sister, Linda Kay; daughters, Connie Surfus and husband, Dean; Linda Huntley and husband, Jerry; son, Rick Tomlinson and wife, Donna; granddaughter, Tiffany Booher and husband, Jason; grandsons, Billy Donald, Eric Tomlinson, and Carl Surfus II and wife, Heidi; great-granddaughter, Adelyn Booher; and his special fur babies, Krissi and Angel.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.