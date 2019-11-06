Leslie James TobiasOct. 14, 1934 - Nov. 2, 2019Leslie James Tobias was born in Axtell, Texas, October 14, 1934, and passed away on November 2, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Tobias; mother, Lorine Tobias; brothers, Joe Tobias, Michael Tobias, and Rickey Tobias. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Tobias; sister, Debbie Tobias; son, David Tobias; granddaughter, Lori Tobias; and numerous other close family members.As an engineer for the railroad he crossed Texas for nearly fifty years. An avid member of New Life Baptist church in Tyler, Texas he enjoyed eating out with friends and playing 42. He always commented on how lucky he was to live in such a warm community of neighbors and friends. He had a passion for fishing and enjoyed passing on his wisdom to younger, less skilled fisherman.There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at Axtell Baptist Church, Axtell, Texas, with graveside following at Axtell Cemetery.Please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors215 E Front St, Tyler, TX 75702(903) 592-6553

