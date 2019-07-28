James TiptonJuly 20, 1948 - July 23, 2019Dr. James McCall Tipton, 71, of Woodway, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A Celebration of His Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.James "Jim" was born July 20th, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to James R. and Lois Tipton. He was an excellent student and athlete and graduated from Brainerd High School (Chattanooga, TN) in 1966. He studied at Baylor University before returning home to continue his studies at the University of Tennessee (Knoxville) through the ROTC Program where he graduated with various honors in 1971(B.S. Economics). He completed his military service in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1974.He continued his academic studies at the University of Florida (1974-1980) earning three degrees: MBA(Finance), MA (Economics) and a Ph.D. (economics); he was one of only six (out of over 30) graduate students who completed the rigorous program.It was during his graduate study at Florida he met and married Barbara Miller. They were married on June 11, 1976.From 1980 to 2009, Dr. Tipton was a tenured Professor at Baylor University in the Hankamer School of Business (Economics/Finance Dept.), teaching various economics, finance and banking courses to graduate as well as undergraduate level students.During his tenure at Baylor, he served on many various committees, as well as Faculty Senate. He also served as Chapter Advisor for the Sigma Chi Fraternity of which he was a member at Tennessee. In addition, he was actively involved with Boy Scout Troop #497 chartered by Baylor University.He had an unquenchable thirst for learning and study was his passion. If wasn't working on a mathematic/ finance problem, reading or playing masters level chess he enjoyed playing golf and was a avid sports fan following the Baylor Bears, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers.He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Tipton, of Woodway, Texas; one son, Christopher Tipton; mother, Lois Tipton; sister, Kay Segerdahl and two nieces, Kim and Katie Segerdahl .In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to some of Dr. Tipton's favorite organizations: Baylor University School of Business (James M. Tipton Tribute Fund(scholarship finance/banking), Sigma Chi Fraternity, Boy Scout Troop # 497 and Military Veteran groups or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
