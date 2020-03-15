James E. Tipshus September 21, 1972 - March 6, 2020 James Edward Tipshus, 47, of Waco, Texas, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at St. Martin's Cemetery, Tours, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

