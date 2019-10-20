Joy Brooks TippenFeb. 23, 1928 - Oct. 17, 2019Joy Brooks Tippen was given angel wings October 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter and sister. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Roselawn Park under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory in Palestine, Texas with Pastor Craig Harris officiating.Alva Joy Brooks was born February 23, 1928 in Montalba, Texas, to Ernest A. and Hester Johnson Brooks. She was the oldest daughter of seven children. Joy was a nurturer and took the role of caring for her parents and young siblings as her job. This would carry over most of her 91 years. She was there to console, cry, nurse and care for her parents and five siblings who battled health issues many years prior to her death.Joy began working at Bratton Drug at her early teenage years to help her family. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1945 and immediately attended Nixon Business graduating in 1946. She began working for Missouri Pacific Railroad in the general office. After working almost ten years, the office moved to St. Louis. Joy's family ties were too great that she opted to stay in Palestine and not leave the family. She then worked a number of years with Palestine ISD Tax Office, a secretary for CPA Don Hodges and bookkeeper for Foot's Liquors. Her last venture was owning Merle Norman Studio for 13 years. All that knew Joy could attest that she had an eye for fashion and a love for red lipstick.In 1947, Joy met a newly discharged sailor, Reese Tippen, who became a life partner. They married in April 1948 and were six months short of 70 years of marriage. Reese preceded her in death August 31, 2017.To their union, they were blessed with one daughter, Gayla. Joy and Reese loved her unconditionally. As the only child, Gayla played the role of tomboy for her dad and frilly little girl for her mom.Joy and Reese's home was the meeting place for family. No one could make dressing for Thanksgiving like mom. Rest assured that there would be plenty of fun, food and a lot of laughs with everyone around. The only thing that could top this was the grandchildren arriving to see grandmother and granddaddy. Then, the great grandchildren came along and the excitement mounted. Mom and Dad would stand at the window and wait for them to drive up. Very special times.Joy was preceded in death by her husband Reese; her parents; siblings, Buck, Ernest Jr., Huey and Clarence Brooks; and sister, Etta Lou Ritchey. Also, brothers and sister-in-law, Bill Selman, Don Tippen, Paul Ritchey, Robbie Brooks, and C.A. Dodson; and nephew, Ricky Brooks.Joy is survived by her daughter, Gayla Crawford; sister, Doris Selman; two grandchildren, Ron "Scooter" Kitcher and wife, Emily, of Newman, GA, and Kori Kitcher McWhorter and husband, Booder, of Murphy, TX; five great-grandchildren, Maddie and Steele Kitcher and Zachary, Chloe and Ava McWhorter. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Brooks, Martha Dodson and Marilyn Tippen; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank all of the Oak Unit staff of Wesley Woods for the wonderful love, gentle care and total devotion to mom. Thank you to Providence Hospice for the care and compassion in these final days. A special thank you to BSW Hillcrest Hewitt Clinic staff, N.P. Patricia Stark and Dr. Stephen Raley for their caring support of Joy, Doris and Gayla.View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com.Herrington Land of Memory Funeral HomePalestine, TX 75802(903) 731-4444
