Charles TindellOct. 8, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2019Charles Tindell, 84, of Woodway, TX, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday evening.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with The Reverends Terry Graham and Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Charles was born October 8, 1935, in Waco, TX, to Richard Odell Tindell and Frieda Lydia (Hessel) Tindell. Charles was raised in Waco and lived for a short time in Galveston. He attended Ball High School in Galveston and Waco Technical High School (University High). While in Galveston, Charles met Angie Hillman. Charles and Angie were married in 1955 in Galveston by Angie's father, The Rev. John R. Hillman. Charles and Angie moved to North Carolina where he served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division.The majority of Charles' life was spent in Waco, TX, where he and Angie raised their four children.Charles was a Vice-President at National Group Companies, retiring in 1987. In February, 1988, Charles founded Tindell and Associates Claim Service retiring and passing the business on to his grandson in 2016.Charles was a member of First Baptist Woodway and the OASIS Life Group. Charles treasured spending time with his family and working in his yard.Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; parents; brother, Dennis Tindell; three sisters, Joyce Moon (Bob), Carolyn Thomas (Neil), and Shirley Jordan (Bruce).He is survived by four children; Charles Morris Tindell Jr. (Diane), Ernalyn Sue "Susie" Pavlovsky, John Richard Tindell (Jodi), and Jennifer Rose Tindell (Terry); ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Tindell (Carol) and Stan Tindell (Ginger); and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Joshua Tindell, Jacob Tindell, Joseph Tindell, Micah Tindell, Peter May, Kyle Hogg, Aron Henry and Josh Murphree. Honorary Pallbearers are Ed Liles, Santos Martinez, Clifton Robinson, Howard G. Wible III and Johney Williams.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at McClinton Cancer Center, the nurses at BSW 4 North, Providence Hospice and Comfort Keepers.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Woodway.
