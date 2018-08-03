Donald Francis TillotsonJune 23, 1934 - July 31, 2018Donald "Don/Donnie" Francis Tillotson, 84, of Bruceville, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, after a long struggle with cancer. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, 2018 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Memorial services are pending for a later date. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

