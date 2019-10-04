Darlene TillmanJune 17, 1958 - Sept. 24, 2019Services for Darlene Tillman will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Baptist Church in Waco. She passed away September 24, 2019. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

