Lester Paul TiebenJan. 6, 1965 - Jan. 7, 2020Lester Paul "Mo" Tieben Jr., 55, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A funeral mass will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Eugene Catholic Church in McGregor, Texas, with interment to follow in McGregor Cemetery.Lester was born on January 6, 1965, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Lester Henry Tieben and Paulene Faye (Woods) Tieben. He attended school in McGregor and was a member of Saint Eugene Catholic Church in McGregor. He loved sports, hunting, fishing and camping at Cedar Ridge Park. He loved his dog "Danny Boy" more than he loved his own daughter, Heather.Mo was preceded in death by sister, Becky Sue Tieben-Hernandez; and brother, Danny Joe Tieben.Mo is survived by daughter, Heather Tieben-Gonzalez and husband, Robert Gonzalez; parents, Lester and Paulene Tieben; sister, Christina Leonard; brother, Jason Ray Tieben; grandchildren, Johnathan, Paul, and Norma Alicia; and numerous nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Mo".
