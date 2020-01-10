Kevin TidwellNov. 26, 1968 - Jan. 8, 2020Kevin Tidwell, 51, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Peoria Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, at the funeral home.
Tidwell, Kevin
To send flowers to the family of Kevin Tidwell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 11
Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Peoria Cemetery
Peoria, Texas
Peoria, TX 76645
Peoria, Texas
Peoria, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Kevin's Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.