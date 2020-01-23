Ida Blanche ThroneberryApril 5, 1936 - Jan. 15, 2020Ida B. Throneberry, 83, of Waco, TX, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Ida Blanche Throneberry
