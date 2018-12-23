Estherlene Threlkeld Oct. 24, 1931 - Dec. 20, 2018Estherlene Threlkeld of Robinson passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Arrangements are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

