Estherlene ThrelkeldOct. 24, 1931 - Dec. 20, 2018Estherlene Florene (Rogas) Threlkeld was reunited with her husband, three sons, grandson and the Lord on December 20, 2018. Her life will be honored at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, in a graveside service at Robinson Cemetery, with The Rev. Joe Chamness officiating. Following the service, there will be a reception for family, friends and loved ones held at the Robinson Fire Department.Estherlene's life began October 24, 1931, to her loving parents, Tillie Strohmeier-Rogas and Otto Rogas in Blevins, Texas. She married the love of her life, James in 1950 and they raised three children together: Brenda, Michael and Bryant. She was a loving wife and mother and doting grandmother. Estherlene loved cooking, especially for her family as well as growing a variety of flowers and vegetables. For many years, she was employed by Word, Inc. in Waco as a supervisor of the mail department.Estherlene is survived by a daughter, Brenda o'Leary; sisters, Lorene Kinder, Elcie Schedule and Joice Johnson; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or the Susan G. Komen Foundation at give.bcrf.org.The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com for condolences or sharing fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Brenda, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers.
