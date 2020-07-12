Robert Thrasher, Sr. Sept. 9, 1923 - July 6, 2020 Robert Morris (Bob) Thrasher, Sr., age 96, of Temple, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at a local hospital. Bob was born on September 9, 1923, in Jones Prairie, Texas, the son of Nettie Grace Bailey and Frank Berkett Thrasher. He graduated from Rosebud High School in Rosebud, Texas, in 1939, at the age of 15, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in the South Pacific during WWII. Bob was an avid athlete. He was the quarterback of his high school football team, The Rosebud Black Panthers. He went to state in tennis, played basketball and was a standout baseball player. After the war, Bob joined his dad, Bert Thrasher, in the Pontiac Dealership in Rosebud. He later opened Bob Thrasher Pontiac in Gatesville, Texas. He then worked as a Master Salesman for Gordon Rountree Motors and Duncan Buick in Waco and Hahn Motor Company in Gatesville and worked for Tranum Auto Group in Temple for 15 years. Bob loved the outdoors! Hunting, fishing, and golfing were his favorite pastimes. He introduced his two sons, Bobby and Mike, to these outdoor hobbies at a very young age. The boys and Bob have always enjoyed theses sports together! Bob coached Little League Baseball for many years, but would never coached his own sons. In 1949, Bob married Betty Ann Tapman. Their Methodist Church burned to the ground three days before their wedding. Bob was a volunteer fireman and drove the firetruck to the fire. Betty and Bob were married in the Baptist Church in Rosebud, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, February 6, 1949. Bob is survived by his wife, Betty, of Temple; sons, Robert M. "Bobby" Thrasher, Jr. of Gatesville and Dr. Michael Tapman Thrasher and wife, Patti, of Waco; two grandsons, Jeffery Todd and Aaron Michael Thrasher; and two great-grandsons, Triston and Trevor. A memorial visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas 76504. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the funeral home with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating followed by a burial with honors at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery 11463 TX-195 Killeen, Texas 76542. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Temple or to Baylor Scott and White Mclane Children's Hospital. www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
