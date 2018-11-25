Lana ThrasherOct. 8, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2018Lana Kay Thrasher, age 72, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 27, at Waco Memorial Park with The Rev. Roy Marshall officiating.Lana was born to Alvin and Irene Reznicek on October 8, 1946, in Temple, Texas, the second of four children. Lana married the love of her life, Glenn, on April 20, 1985. Lana's greatest joy in life was her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren, Eli and Nolan.She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Glenn, and her parents.Lana is survived by her daughter, Stacie Borsellino and husband, Aaron, and grandsons, Eli and Nolan, of Waco; sisters, Elaine Blood and husband, Pat, of Fort Worth, Chan Turner and husband, Buster, of Flint, Texas; brother, Tim, of Waco; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest, its staff, nurses, and doctors for their compassionate care of Lana.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
