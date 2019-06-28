Betty Lark Thrasher January 4, 1936 - June 25, 2019Betty Lark Smith Thrasher died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home in Southlake, TX. A public viewing for Betty will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine, TX. Burial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, TX.Betty was born January 4, 1936 in Waco, TX, to William Lark and Nola Francis Smith. She attended Waco High School graduating in 1954. She enjoyed attending her high school reunions and seeing her classmates and did so up until 2019. Betty worked in the dental supply business for many years before entering the travel industry. She worked as a travel agent until her retirement and was able to travel to many places. Her trip to Africa gave her a love for elephants and she began a collection of elephant figurines. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at the Baylor Regional Hospital in Grapevine, TX.Betty loved to dance and listen to music, Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson were among her favorites. She loved to tell about the time she saw Elvis Presley perform in Waco. Betty loved her family and would lend a helping hand when needed.She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Russell Thrasher; her siblings, Wilma Dainwood, Delma Ruby, Bill Smith, and Martha Hensel; beloved daughter-in-law, Alisa Thrasher; grandson, David Wayne Thrasher; and niece, Rhonda Weller.She is survived by her son, Darrel Thrasher; daughter, Judy Montgomery and husband, Rick; her sister, Bobbie Heth and husband, Dan; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lucas Funeral Homes and Cremation Services700 W Wall St. Grapevine, TX 76051817-488-7566Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.