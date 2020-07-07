Shirley Ann Thrailkill
May 21, 1956 - June 28, 2020 Shirley Ann Thrailkill (née Wertke) passed away at home in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Shirley was born on May 21, 1956, in Woodstock, Illinois. She was the middle child of Russell and Betty Wertke.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Russell Wertke. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifton Thrailkill; son, Tyler Thrailkill and wife, Sabrina; son, Russell Thrailkill; mother, Betty Wertke; sister, Barbara Johnson and husband, Richard; brother, Ed Wertke and wife, Katherine. Other family members include Aimee Dyson and husband, Rob, their children Riley, Brannon, and Aleice; Stephanie Ridder and husband, Ryan, and their children Reese, Cody, and Gavin.
Shirley will be remembered for her kindness, empathy, and love for her family and friends. She was a talented musician and artist, and a compassionate mother.
Shirley's Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, at First Methodist Waco, 4901 Cobbs Dr, Waco, TX 76710. Please visit https://shirley-thrailkill.life for live stream information. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name can be made to Providence Hospice in Waco, the Waco Alzheimer's Association, or First Methodist Waco.
