Willa B. ThorntonMay 12, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2020Willa B. Thornton, 87, of Waco, TX, went home to her Lord and Savior, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.Online guestbook and full obituary www.wacofhmp.com.

To send flowers to the family of Willa Thornton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Willa's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries