Willa B. ThorntonMay 12, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2020Willa B. Thornton, 87, of Waco, TX, went home to her Lord and Savior, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.Online guestbook and full obituary www.wacofhmp.com.
Service information
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
