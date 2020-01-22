Sammy Jean ThompsonFeb. 11, 1928 - Jan. 20, 2020Sammy Jean Thompson, 91, of Waco, passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. A private family burial will take place at a later date.Sammy was born February 11, 1928, to Samuel and Catherine (Sanders) Barton, in Blooming Grove, Texas. She spent her working years as a secretary and seamstress. She enjoyed arts and crafts, going to Apple Tree Bizarre and flea markets as often as she could. Sammy was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and one sister.Sammy is survived by her son, Paul Thompson and special friend, Deborah May; niece, Nancy McIlvoy; special friend, Donald Garrett; along with numerous other family members and friends.The family would like to send a special thank you to Greenview Manor and Providence Hospice for their kindness and care.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
