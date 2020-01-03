Rayford ThompsonJuly 24, 1956 - Dec. 30, 2019Rayford Thompson, Jr., 63, passed away December 30, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Kerry Pack officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Ray was born July 24, 1956, in Waco, Texas, to Rayford Otis. Thompson, Sr., and Marceline Virginia Thompson. He was married in November 1979 to his loving wife, Geneva, having just celebrated 40 years of love. He spent most of his adult life in a big rig, doing what he loved. He enjoyed working outside, being on his tractor, and spending evenings on his back porch, where wasting time was considered time well wasted.Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents; and oldest sister, Paula J. Gilliam.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Geneva; daughter, Angela and husband, Preston; son, Michael; grandchildren, Kelsey and husband, Andy, Braley, Ashlee, Abigail, Savannah, Chris and wife, Ciara, and Collen; great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Abri, Landen, Liam, and Kynslee; sisters, Gail and husband, Butch, Wanda, and Lori and husband, Gary; and many special nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.Pallbearers will be Kelly Kerr, Corey Ryno, Jamie Brenner, Bobby Lopez, Chris Bono, Travis Argabright, Steven Sutton, and Andy Sanchez.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
