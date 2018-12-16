Mary Ann ThompsonAug. 22, 1922 - Dec. 13, 2018Mary Ann West Thompson, age 96, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018, surrounded by her family. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 18, at Central Presbyterian Church, with The Rev. Judith Hardie officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday December 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Mary Ann was born in Waxahachie. She studied at Trinity and Baylor Universities. She worked in Dallas and in Waxahachie, where she met Aubrey Leon Thompson. They were married for 52 years until his death in 1999.Mary Ann is survived by her four children, Leon Thompson, Jr., and wife, Yanelys, Marsha Ann Ross and husband, Daniel, Melissa Noel Rhoden and husband, Neal, and Rosemary Kristina Hill; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren with two on the way; and her nephew, George Patrick West.Mary Ann loved the Lord and was very involved with Central Presbyterian Church. She was a moderator for Presbyterian Women for several years, an Elder, and received an Honorary Life Time Award for Presbyterian Women. She was also involved in the PTA and became president for a time, was a Bluebird leader, volunteered at the hospital and was involved in the League of Women Voters.She did beautiful needle work and started a club called "Sew What", as she and her friends gathered for lunch and shared stories. She made beautiful Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren. Mary Ann had a green thumb and a greenhouse full of beautiful flowers that she kept for years. She loved to read and read the Dallas Morning News and the Waco Tribune Herald every morning.Mary Ann and Leon traveled worldwide, including international agricultural exchange trips. She was very kind, generous and loved spending time with her family. Every summer was a family beach trip to her home away from home, Port Aransas, Texas. There were also Nanny/ Papa trips with just grandkids and moms. In her late 80s, she started girl trips with her daughters and daughter-in-law.Mary Ann was a smart woman full of wisdom and a mentor to her family. She taught her girls and son to be strong, independent individuals. She was tremendously loved and will be truly missed. Mary Ann will be in our hearts and memories forever as her legacy lives on.We want to especially thank Carol Valentine, her faithful caregiver, who took care of her for the last few years.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
