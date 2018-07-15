Leonard ThompsonAugust 4, 1943 - June 28, 2018Leonard Thompson, 74, of Axtell, passed away, Thursday, June 28, 2018, at a local hospice house. His graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday July 17, 2018 at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco.Leonard was born, August 4, 1943, in Gorman, TX, to Ambrose L. and Nillie Mae Denton Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a maintenance worker for TSTC (formally TSTI).Leonard is survived by his wife, Veroleta Thompson; sons, Johnny W. Thedford, Douglas L. Thedford, Michael J. Thedford, and Jamie J. Thedford; four grandchildren, Brandon, Rebecca, Alexis, and Bethany; and one great- granddaughter, Nyah. Leonard also has one brother and one sister.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.