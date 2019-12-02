Keith A. ThompsonApril 9, 1961 - Nov. 30, 2019Keith Arthur Thompson died November 30, of McGregor, Texas, at his home after fighting the good fight in his battle with cancer.Born April 9, 1961 and raised in Bay City, Michigan, the son of Jack and Joy Thompson developed a love of canoeing, Cutlass convertibles, blue heelers and vinyl records.Keith graduated from T.L. Handy in 1980 and moved to Texas shortly after, working for 27 years at TXU Electric and 11 years at Waco Boom. He delighted in being a father, and his son Kaidan was the pride of his life.He is also survived by his wife, Dawne; children, Taylor Shook and Crystal Mann; mother, Joy, who he called his best friend; sister, Pam (Tom) Monville; brother, Lee (Diane) Thompson and sister-in-law, Dawn Thompson.He was predeceased by his father, Jack W. Thompson and brother, Jack R. Thompson.A memorial service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Oakcrest Funeral Home.Please sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
