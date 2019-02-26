Ethan Michael ThompsonMay 7, 2002 - Feb. 22, 2019Ethan M. Thompson, of Hewitt, was called home to Heaven by Jesus, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at age 16. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 27, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Aryn Mojica officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery (Freestone County).Pallbearers will be Dennis Thompson, WO King, Jr., David Burkeen, Carl Young, Stephen Young, Jess Higgins, Raymond Latham, and Bill Stohler.Ethan was born in Waco to Michael Wayne Thompson and Paula Catherine (Black) Thompson, on May 7, 2002, along with his beloved twin sister, Emily. Ethan was a student at Midway High School where he was loved and cared for by teachers and classmates alike. We will be forever grateful for the connections he made there and the way those relationships enriched his life.Ethan lived with a mischievous smile that his family will treasure for eternity. Ethan's words were precious and few, but he spoke volumes with a look or a touch or a smile. The bond between he and his sister surpassed all barriers of language. He could say more without saying a word than any person we know. Ethan reached for your hand when he needed help but gained your heart. His comedic timing was impeccable, and his expressions brightened his family's days.Ethan's purest joy was having his toes in the water and his face in the sunshine.Our lives will forever be missing a piece, but we rejoice in knowing that he was welcomed in Heaven by so many who love him. Ethan was greeted in Heaven by his great-grandmother, Jiggs King; grandfather, Wilburne O. Black; and uncle, Robert Brader. And oh, the stories he is finally able to tell them. We're jealous that it's not yet our turn to hear his voice.He leaves behind until the date of our glorious reunion, parents, Michael and Paula Thompson of Hewitt; twin sister, Emily Nichole Thompson of Hewitt; aunt, Teri Thompson; aunts and uncles, Regina and Roger Wilcox of Hewitt, Jason and Sarah Black of Arlington, and Dennis and Andrea Thompson of Shreveport, LA; cousins, Ashton and Mikeal Wyatt of Waco; great aunt, Polly Young of Groesbeck; grandmother, Charlene Black of Groesbeck; and grandparents, Wayne and Junetta Thompson of Friendswood, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ethan's memory may be made to Heart of Texas Autism Network, P.O. Box 2484, Waco, TX 76703 - www.hotan254.org; or to Baylor CARE, 2201 McArthur Dr., Suite 101, Waco, TX 76708 – www.baylor.edu/soe/careSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
