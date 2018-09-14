Elizabeth ThompsonDec. 3, 1957 - Sept. 10, 2018Elizabeth Dale Thompson, age 60, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at the church just prior to the service. Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., at West Boone Prairie Cemetery near Franklin, Texas.For complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

