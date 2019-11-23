Edna ThompsonJune 11, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2019Edna June Backus Thompson, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Services will be held 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hewitt, Texas, where she is a member. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, located at 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco.Edna was born, at home, in Glendora, Michigan, to Emil and Elsie Backus on June 11, 1932. She attended New Troy High School, graduating in the class of 1950. After high school she worked for Singer Sewing Machine as a bookkeeper and then laborer where she was able to sew her wedding dress.She met the love of her life, Edward A. Thompson, at a USO dance on July 4, 1954. That night she told her roommates she had met the man she was to marry. After a separation due to Ed's military service and overseas correspondence, spanning over two years, they were married on August 24, 1957. She then left her career to become an amazing mother and to raise a family.Edna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Hattie Friar; and brothers, Alvin Backus and Julius Backus.Left to survive is her husband of 62 years, Edward A. Thompson; son, Stephen Thompson and wife, Sandra Nussman Thompson, of Woodway; daughters, Barbara Thompson-Skolaski of Woodway and Ellen Thompson Watson and husband, Wynn, of Axtell; six grandchildren, Ashley Anderlik and husband, Scott, Austin Thompson, Scott Skolaski, Jessica Norton and husband, Grady, Kevin Potts and wife, Shelby Romanov Potts, and Sydney Rhodes and husband, Jim; five great-grandchildren, Rylie Anderlik, Jed Norton, and James, Joy and Juniper Rhodes.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Kevin Potts, Scott Skolaski, Austin Thompson, Grady Norton, Scott Anderlik and Jim Rhodes.The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice for their loving care for the Jewel of this family. Special thank you to nurses, Leslie, Jazy and Kristin, MaryBeth and Margie for the tenderness and compassion shown during this time. An extra special thank you to the entire staff, family and friends at Stoney Brook of Hewitt for their extraordinary love and compassion for mom both during her life and after.Memorials may be made to either Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco TX 76710 or Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Waco TX 76712.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
