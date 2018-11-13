Eddie L. Thompson1932 - 2018Eddie Lee Thompson, of Waco, passed away on November 10, 2018 in a Waco hospital. A private family burial will be on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 15, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m.Mr. Thompson was born in Limestone County, March 27, 1932, on an Easter Sunday. He graduated from La Vega High School 1950. He enrolled at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and served as an officer in the Ross Volunteers. In 1954, he graduated from Texas A&M receiving a degree in Dairy Science. He married Edna Tepe in June 1954. He served in the U.S. Army for two years returning to start his Dairy Business. In 1985, Eddie started ranching and retired in 2006. Eddie served his community in many capacities including local and state agriculture and civic affairs.Eddie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna Thompson; son, Jeffery Thompson and wife, Keri Lee, of Waco; daughter, Kerri Coleman and husband, Malcolm, of Houston; and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Annie Lee Thompson. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. He loved life and touched all those that he met.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin Avenue Methodist Church 1300 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas 76710; Texas A&M Corps of Cadets - Ross Volunteer Association, 1134 Finfeather Road, Bryan, Texas 77803 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital P.O. Box 50 Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9929. Honorary Pallbearers: Grandchildren and many lifelong friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.