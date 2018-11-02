Barbara ThompsonJuly 13, 1933 - Oct. 22, 2018Services for Barbara Jean Thompson will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

