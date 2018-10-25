Samuel Cohen ThomasDec. 28, 1995 - Oct. 20, 2018My brother, Samuel Cohen Thomas, was born on December 28, 1995. A curious mind and a lover of all things electronic, Samuel had a knack for acquiring electronics, disassembling them, and creating quirky new hybrids. He was incredibly intelligent, and after graduating from Rapoport Academy High School, he earned his Associates of Electrical Engineering degree from McLennan Community College in May of 2018. Samuel could often be found tinkering with music, and though self taught composed a number of piano pieces. Samuel was known for his tender heart for children and for his many unselfish acts of love for friends. Most of all, Samuel loved Jesus Christ, the church, and invested his life and energy in local and international missions. Samuel entered into the fullness of joy in the presence of his Lord on October 20, 2018. He waits to be joined by his mother Patti, father Alan, and sisters Chloe' Thomas (all of Waco) and Chelsea Butler of Wichita Falls, and brother-in-law Ben Butler of Wichita Falls. He also preceded in death grandmothers, Joan Thomas of Waco and Dot Gruber of Dallas, aunts, uncles and cousins in TX, FL, GA and NY, as well as his girlfriend, Allison Smith of China Spring.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Samuel's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 27, at the Antioch Community Church in Waco.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Samuel's name to Antioch Ministries International (antiochwaco.com), Frontier Camp of Grapeland, TX (frontiercamp.org), or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (bafound.org).Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
