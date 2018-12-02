Ester Thomas MartinMay 2, 1930 - November 27, 2018Ester Ruth Martin passed away November 27, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 919 Dutton Ave. Waco, Texas 76706. Burial will be at Doris Miller.Ester Ruth Thomas Martin was born on May 2, 1930, in Satin Texas, to the parents of June and Matilda Thomas. She was one of nine children born to this couple.Ester Martin received her formal education in public schools, graduating from A.J. Moore High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Ray Martin in 1950. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Mary Catherine (Woosie) and Eric Wendell (Wimpy).She grew up in the church and played many roles within the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church over her lifetime. She was an active member with the church. She was a faithful Christian and a willing and joyful Servant. Ester Martin mastered a wide variety of skills over the years. She was a great chef at Piccadilly Cafeteria, where she worked alongside her sister, Fannie (Doll B) and her daughter for years. She graduated from the Cosmetologist Institute of Waco and became a certified beautician, doing the hair of friends and neighbors out of her home. Later in life, Ester continued to expand her skills by returning to school and earning her nursing license to become an LVN. With her LVN certification, she worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital, as a Psychiatric Vocational Nurse for many years receiving multiple Performance Awards and Certificates of Appreciation before retiring in 1995 after serving our veterans and country for 16 years.Ester Martin was a loving wife, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. She was also a great family chef and spent her life in service to others, giving of herself graciously and willingly. One of Ester's favorite ways of relaxing was playing dominoes with her husband and their best friends at the time, Fred and Dorothy Lofton. Later, after their passing, she was blessed to enjoy the company of Rev. Spencer Major, who would stop by to play dominoes with her and her best friend Ms. Annie Nevel, who would just chat with her or check up on her.While she will continue to be missed by many of us who loved and admired her here on earth, her homecoming will also be rejoiced by those who preceded her in death; her father, June Thomas; mother, Matilda Taylor Thomas; husband, Ray Martin; four sisters, Erma Lee Thomas, Cora Lee, Lillian, and Fannie Mae (Doll B.); four brothers, Alonzo, Wesley, Eddie, Jessie; and her two children, Mary Martin Rush and Eric Martin.She is survived by her four grandchildren, Eric Martin of Houston and Deric Martin, Stephanie Rush, and Robert Rush, all of California; her stepson, Jerry Alton Martin; her niece, Linda Foster; her nephews Dwight and John Holmes, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other close relatives and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
