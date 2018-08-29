Jeremiah Flip ThomasDec. 13, 2001 - Aug. 26, 2018Jeremiah Flip Thomas, 16 years old, passed on to glory on Sunday, August 26, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 31, at Antioch Community Church, 510 N. 20th St., Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 30, at Church of the Open Door, 900 TX-340 Loop, Waco.A born-again child of God, he was the youngest son of thirteen children that make up the Thomas Nation. He was an All Star, State Champion football player with the Parkview Pacers. He ministered the Gospel of the Kingdom at Planned Parenthood on a weekly basis to save the lost and spare lives. He served diligently with the national ministry, Operation Save America.Jeremiah did not waste his cancer. He wrote and released, "A Letter to My Generation." It has gone worldwide. His Make A Wish went viral as well. Instead of going to Disney World or meeting a celebrity, Jeremiah asked to meet with Gov. Abbott to discuss a bill of abolition in Texas. Though Make a Wish could not make it happen, it happened anyway. His talk with Gov. Abbott about outlawing abortion in Texas circled the globe. Gov. Abbott responded, "Your wish has been granted."Jeremiah's life, message, and testimony has reached into the church world, the sports world, the political world, and even Hollywood. His story has been picked up by national and international and news agencies, including Fox News. He was featured as a "Midnight Hero" on the Shannon Bream show.The Daily Mail, the 2nd largest newspaper in London, also ran his story. Italy picked it up and the largest pro-life student group contacted him to discuss how to abolish abortion in their country.Recent gubernatorial candidate for Governor from Oklahoma, Dan Fisher, did a special interview with Jeremiah since he ran on the platform of abolishing abortion in his state. State Representative Tony Tinderholt who has and will introduce another bill of abolition in Texas honored Jeremiah with a Texas State Resolution.The Resolution stated in part, "Jeremiah Thomas…has confronted adversity with a spirit of self-less courage… Jeremiah has demonstrated a strength of character that is an inspiration to everyone around him…An exceptional young man…Jeremiah Thomas be honored for his extraordinary bravery and advocacy."His short life has brought great glory to God. He has touched and transformed many lives throughout the world. "To live is Christ and to die is gain" (Philippians 1:21).Jeremiah was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Thomas.Left to cherish his legacy are his parents, Rusty and Kendra Thomas; sisters Shekinah Gray and husband Levi, Cassia Wachsmann and husband Robby, Destiny Hall and husband Caleb, Charity Peterson and husband Josh, Maranatha Thomas, Sophia Thomas, Torah Thomas and Jubilee Thomas; brothers Elijah Thomas and wife Lindsey, Micah Thomas and wife Bella, Josiah Thomas, and Valiant Thomas.The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Matthew Tringali, Robby Wachsmann and Pastor Dale Sochia, Church at Tree Lake, Parkview Baptist Church, Coach Bryce Frasier, Pastor Ronnie Holmes, abolitionists everywhere and OSA Leaders and Laborers.In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Jeremiah Thomas can be sent to Operation Save America, PO Box 740066, Dallas, TX 75374.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Good night for now precious son, we will see you in the morning.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.