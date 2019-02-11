Fern ThomasNov. 26, 1923 - Feb. 9. 2019Fern Thomas, a 62 year McGregor resident, passed away early Saturday morning February 9, 2019, at the age of 95. Graveside services and interment will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, at McGregor Cemetery, with Rev. Joe Chamness officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday February 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco. For those who can not attend the visitation or service, viewing will commence at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday.Mrs. Thomas was born November 26, 1923, in Jonesboro, Texas, the daughter of the late Ben Hill and Lula Agnes (Beaver) Hartgraves where she was a 1940 graduate of Jonesboro High School. She received her nurses training at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. On February 14, 1946, she married Wallace Hilton Thomas who preceded her in death April 25, 1999, after fifty-three years of marriage. During World War II, Fern was employed in Dallas calibrating flying instruments for pilots and was proud to be a member of the American Rosie The Riveter Association. In October of 1967, Fern earned her Licensed Vocational Nurse License. For a brief period of time, she was employed by Westview Manor Nursing Home before joining the Robertson Clinic as a nurse with Dr. Gene Robertson for fifteen years. Mrs. Thomas was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of McGregor. In more recent years, she moved to Heartis Senior living in Waco. Fern cherished and loved her family as well as her life-long friends.Also preceding her in death were Marion Hartgraves, Fay Hartgraves Walker, Guy Hartgraves, Rex Hartgraves, Fred Hartgraves, and Ralph Hartgraves.Survivors include two sons, James H. Thomas and wife, Mary Jane, and Paul R. Thomas; daughter, Leslie T. White; three grandchildren, Lara Thomas Burdette and husband, Matthew, Andrew Thomas, and David Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Burdette, Lilah Burdette, and Miles Thomas; three nieces, Mary Lou Nelson, Lou Ann McCarty, and Linda Lawson; two nephews, Charles Hartgraves and Michael Hartgraves.For those desiring, the family has suggested Providence Hospice Place, 300 W. Hwy 6, Waco, Texas 76710, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com for condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.