Betty Joyce ThomasOct. 17, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2018Joyce Thomas, 90, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Ridgecrest Retirement Center. Service of Christian Funeral will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with The Rev. Greg Brumit and Pastor Cary Killough officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Joyce was born October 17, 1928, in Waco, to Roy Lee and Bertha Margaret Conner. She married Henley Kenneth Thomas, the love of her life. She was an active member of Kendrick Lane Baptist Church and Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Joyce had many beloved friends. She loved a good game of dominoes, "42". Uncommon for her time, Joyce worked her way up from teller to vice president of Texas National Bank, formerly National City Bank.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; sister, Jewell; and brothers, Roy Lee and Homer Conner.Joyce is survived by her son, Larry Thomas; daughter-in-law, Martha; grandson, Stephen Thomas and wife, Sabrina; granddaughter, Stephanie Thomas; two great-granddaughters; brother, Gene Conner; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Ridgecrest staff, especially Richard and Larry, and hospice nurse, Nicole McDow, for their patience and care.Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church or to the Salvation Army.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.