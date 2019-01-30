Bobby ThigpenMarch 30, 1966 - Jan. 27, 2019Bobby Thigpen, 52, of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 1, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 31, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

