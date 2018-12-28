Jackie Autry TherwhangerSept. 30, 1937 - Dec. 24, 2018Jackie "Jack" Autry Therwhanger went to be with our Lord Jesus on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth. Visitation at 2 p.m. prior to the service.We can rejoice knowing that as long as he is in our hearts he will be with us and live on in his children and grandchildren. His greatest legacy is of devotion to his God and family. This world is a much better place because of Jack's presence and influence in so many lives.Jack was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Lamesa, Texas. He graduated from Weinert High School and attended Hardin Simmons University. Upon graduation from the Academy, Jack began his 37 years of service with the Department of Public Safety, until his retirement as Major.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eula B. Therwhanger; and grandson, Daniel Henard.Survivors are his wife of 63 years, Glenda Therwhanger; daughters, Suzanne Burt and husband, Tommy, Angela Therwhanger, and Amy Henard and husband, Rex; grandchildren, Tommy Blake Burt and wife, Ellen, Rileigh Henard, Anna Henard and Evelyn Henard; great-grandchildren, Blake Burt and Augusta Burt; brother, Truman Therwhanger and wife, Charlene; and sister, Judy Therwhanger Love and husband, Don.Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Heart Association and El Tesoro De La Vida.Greenwood Funeral Homes-Cremation3100 White Settlement RoadFort Worth, Texas 76107817-336-0584Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
