Martha TherrellJan. 12, 1956 - Jan. 6, 2019Martha Therrell, age 62, of McGregor, passed away Sunday morning, January 6, 2019. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220, Woodway Dr. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Chris Farrow of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Private inurnment will be in McGregor Cemetery.Martha was born January 12, 1956, in Clifton, Texas, the daughter of James Fletcher and Anna Mae (Jeske) Rogers. She was a 1974 graduate of McGregor High School where she played French Horn in the Bulldog Band and was band treasurer. She also was a member of Future Homemakers of America, Future Teachers of America, participated in UIL Academic Competition, and was secretary of her sophomore class. She was also a member of the Junior League of Waco where she was chairman of the Brazos River Festival and the cookbook committee.She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor and enjoyed cooking and needle point. She also attended Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and the ladies Sparrow Sunday School Class.Preceding her in death was her father, James Rogers; sister, Janet Knox; and son, Adam Therrell.Survivors include her mother, Anna Mae Rogers; son, Andrew Therrell and wife, Amanda; brother, Pat Rogers and wife, Amy; four grandchildren, Adam "A.J." Therrell, Caroline Therrell, Hallie Therrell, and Harper Therrell.For those desiring, the family has suggested the charity of the donor's own choosing, for memorial contributions.The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are invited to leave condolences or fond memories about Martha.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
