Fayrene TharpOct. 2, 1924 - Jan. 13, 2020Leck Fayrene Tharp, of Clifton, Texas, entered her eternal home in heaven on January 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Clifton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lanes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Fayrene was born October 2, 1924, in the Lanes Chapel community to Freddie and Joseph Sowell Cox. She attended Mosheim School and 4 C Business College in Waco, Texas. She married William Harold Tharp on June 26, 1943 and they had one son, Lynn, who was her joy. Fayrene worked many years for E. E. Stewart Ford and later at the Chevrolet dealership in Clifton.Fayrene was preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Tharp, and her only child, Lynn.She is survived by her sister, Lorene White of Texarkana; brother, Doyle Cox of Clifton; one grandson, Jason Tharp, wife, Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Ivy and Elias; as well as several nieces and nephews.Her good friend, Sheila Hohertz, deserves much gratitude for her years of devotion and caring for Fayrene.Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.
