Jerry Edwin ThaneOct. 16, 1933 - Sept. 8, 2018Jerry Edwin Thane, of McGregor, Texas, passed away, September 8, 2018, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 S. Tyler Street, McGregor, with Pastor Christine Farrow officiating.There will be a visitation at the church at 10 a.m.; the service will follow at 11 a.m. All are welcome to join the family for a luncheon following the service.Jerry was born October 16, 1933, to Edwin and Dessie Thane in Stonewall County, Texas. He was baptized, December 3, 1933, at St. Paul Lutheran, Sagerton, TX, by Rev. A.H. Muehlbrad and confirmed, June 9, 1946, by Rev. F.L. Bracher at St. Paul Lutheran, Sagerton, TX. Jerry attended Old Glory Grammar School and graduated from Paint Creek H.S. in 1951. He graduated from Texas Lutheran College with a BA in Biology in 1955. Jerry met Joyce Weiss at Luther League and their relationship blossomed at TLC. They married at Zion Lutheran Church on June 29, 1957.Jerry studied theology and graduated from seminary in Columbus, Ohio, in June 1959, serving his internship at Highland Park Lutheran Church (San Antonio). He served as Pastor at Peace Lutheran Church (Woodsboro), St. Peter's Lutheran Church (Elgin), and assisted the Pastors at Zion Lutheran Church (McGregor).Jerry's move to Zion Lutheran in 1970 gave him the chance to return to farming and ranching. He enjoyed being outdoors, working cattle, driving tractors, and fishing. He especially enjoyed watching Texas A&M football games, reading, and having spirited discussions.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Peggy Thane (David's wife); sister, Leona Letz and husband, David. Survivors include: wife, Joyce; children, Carolyn McClusky of San Antonio, John Thane and wife, Becky, of El Paso, and David Thane of McGregor; grandchildren, Kaci and Camryn Thane; and brother, Leon Thane and wife, Betty, of San Angelo.Jerry supported many causes that touched his heart. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity that is close to your heart.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.