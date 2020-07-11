Mary Katherine Terry
Nov. 27, 1962 - June 16, 2020
Mary (Kathy) Terry passed away on June 16, 2020 at Regent Care in Waco, Texas.
A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Mary (Kathy) was born on November 27, 1962 in Dallas, Texas to Bobby Gene and Clara Maria Clark. She graduated from North Garland High School in 1981.
Kathy enjoyed doing crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and playing bingo. But her greatest joy was getting to spend time with her family. Kathy felt that her three greatest blessings were Christina, Megan and Michael. She is deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Sue Hannon and Jesse and Ida Mae(May) Clark; and her father, Bobby Gene Clark.
She is survived by her children, Christina Wood, Megan Terry and Michael Terry; her grandchildren, Gage, Lane, Caleb and Remy; her mother, Clara Maria Clark; sisters, Christina Randle and husband, George, Bobbie Grant and husband, Matt, Jewell McAfee and husband, Tom; brothers, Will Clark and James Clark; nieces, Nikki Baxendale, Kristen Miller, Frances Merritt and Robyn Clark; nephews, Russell Tibbits, Steffen McAfee, Dylan McAfee, Matthew Grant, Nathan Clark and Brandon McAfee; great-nieces, Aly, Julie, Areyana, Kaleigh, Hayven, and Brooklyn; great-nephews, Carson, Noah, Cal, Bryan and Everett; and her aunt, Helen Palmer Shufelt.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the HOT MHMR. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
