Clark TerryJune 3, 1933 - Nov. 3, 2018Clark (W.C.) Terry, 85, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough and Pastor David Cozart officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Clark was born, June 3, 1933, to Mabry Clark and Nora Price Terry in Cranfills Gap. He was a Big Rig driver for 42 years. Clark also did the maintenance, cleaning, and general all around needs for Meadowbrook Baptist Church for 30 years as well as being a member for over 50. He married Eva Bates in 1951 and they enjoyed 67 years together. Clark was always ready to help his family and friends; he was loved by many and will be truly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents.Clark is survived by his wife, Eva Nell Terry of Robinson; children, Brenda Paulson and husband, Tony, of Katy, Mary Peebles, of Austin, and Charles Terry and wife, Laura, of Robinson; grandchildren, Tracy Key and husband, Pete, of Austin, Julie Smith and husband, Chris, of Weatherford, Dustin Marlin and wife, Quinn, of Lexington, Clinton Watson, of Morrilton, Arkansas, Raymond Terry, of Robinson, and Reid Terry, of Robinson; as well as great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Lew Smith, his neighbor and friend of many years, and Clark's grandsons and great-grandsons, Dustin Marlin, Clinton Watson, Raymond Terry, Reid Terry, and Bryan Ty Gunter. Honorary bearer will be Brayden Terry.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
