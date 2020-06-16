Annie Terry Jan. 17, 1926 - June 15, 2020 Annie A. Terry, 94, of Waco, passed away on Monday, June 15, at St. Catherine's. A funeral mass at St. Louis Catholic Church of Waco is pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Jun 19
Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
